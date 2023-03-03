ATHENS — Athens Utilities customers will soon make payments at a new location after a divided City Council approved an $85,000 annual lease for a building on U.S. 72.
The resolution to lease the property at 1003 U.S. 72 East passed 3-2 at Monday's council meeting. Councilmen Harold Wales and James Lucas voted against the lease. Councilman Wayne Harper paused before finally voting yes on the resolution, joining councilmen Dana Henry and Chris Seibert
According to city officials, Athens Utilities' existing Customer Accounts building on Jefferson Street is in need of renovation.
"The drive-thru window is working there, but it's leaking when it rains, as are the windows, so fixing it would require renovating that entire side of the building and shutting part of the operations down during construction," said Holly Hollman, city of Athens spokeswoman.
The city's lease for the building from owners William C. Ming and Susan N. Ming began Wednesday for $7,083.33 monthly ($85,000 annually). The lease includes an annual increase of 2%. The lease is for five years and will be paid by the Utility Department with ratepayer funds from electric, gas, water and wastewater customers.
"I think this is a large sum of money to be paying out in rent," Wales said. "We need to build our own building, and I know the talk for that is underway now."
Lucas said, "At the last meeting when this was introduced, I was still in doubt about whether I could support it or not. To me, to pay that amount of money for rent, I don't know. It seems like an awful lot of money to pay for rent. When we get finished we won't have a building or anything."
While Mayor Ronnie Marks has no vote on City Council decisions, he was supportive of the lease.
"Yes, we need to build a building along with a fire station, but it takes some time to do that. I understand the amount of rent, it is under the going rate for rent. It's less than $5 per square foot. The going rate is probably $5-$7 square foot," Marks said.
Marks added, "We are out of room. The building is leaking. We are in critical need and this building is available."
Hollman said a date for opening the U.S. 72 office has not been set, but officials hope to begin using it as soon as possible.
Once the new office opens, Athens Utilities customers can continue to use the Jefferson Street office to start or change service, Hollman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.