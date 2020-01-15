ATHENS — The Athens City Council's split vote blocked the transfer of $600,000 from the city’s alcohol fund to the capital projects fund to help pay for building a new Jimmy Gill Park.
The park is to be moved from its original location on Sanderfer Road to make way for the Toyota Boshoku plant being built on Sanderfer and, under the terms of an agreement approved by the council last year, Toyota Boshoku is providing the city $300,000 to help pay for the new park.
The council voted 2-2 Monday night on a resolution calling for the transfer of money for expenses related to the new park’s development. The number of council members is now at four since Joseph Cannon took over as Limestone County’s license commissioner last October.
Council members Wayne Harper and Harold Wales, who voted against the transfer of money, said they had understood that the money from Toyota Boshoku would be sufficient to cover the cost of the park’s construction.
“It has nothing to do with where the park is located,” Harper said.
“I want the park put back exactly the way it was on Sanderfer Road,” Wales said. “I’m not sure how much money we can put in a community park.”
Wales called for further discussion of the issue in order to “come to a compromise to make everybody satisfied.”
The park was named for the District 3 councilman who died in 2016.
Council President Frank Travis, who represents District 3, where the park is located, and Councilman Chris Seibert supported the transfer of funds.
The money is available, Travis said, adding that he sees no reason for the delay.
Travis said he committed to the district that the park would be rebuilt, and “it would be a park to be proud of.”
“I don’t know why you oppose this,” District 3 resident David Malone said after Wales’ comments. Malone said council members should focus their efforts on the entire city, but “some of you don’t.”
He chastised Wales, saying if there was “a Mickey Mouse house going up at (the upscale subdivision) Canebrake,” Wales would support it.
Mayor Ronnie Marks said it was never intended for the $300,000 from Toyota Boshoku to cover the whole cost of the park relocation. He asked council members not to “drive a wedge in the community” by their vote.
“I’m committed to Jimmy Gill Park and this district,” Marks said.
“We made a commitment to (District 3 residents) that we’d put the park back like we found it,” Councilman Chris Seibert said, noting that projects can end up costing more than expected.
The city purchased the former Woodland Golf Course on Hine Street for $1 million, with plans to reopen the park on about 12 acres of land at the site of about 60 acres.
Environmental concerns
In other business, the council approved paying about $618,000 for sewer improvements and for two studies required in a consent order with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.
Last month, Athens Utilities paid a civil penalty of $30,000 after acknowledging in the consent order environmental violations that included a fish kill in May, high E. coli levels in discharged water and other violations of the state's water pollution laws.
The council on Monday agreed to pay Krebs Engineering $28,300 for an engineering report and $113,900 for a flow monitoring study of the city’s sanitary sewer collection system. Those studies are directly related to the consent order, Jimmy Junkin, the city’s water services manager, told council members.
The consent order requires city-owned Athens Utilities to submit an engineering report with a plan for continued maintenance and assessment of the collection system and to develop a sewer overflow response plan to establish timely and effective methods to respond to overflows, including public reporting and notification.
The studies will determine problem areas, and the city can then set priorities on addressing them, according to Junkin.
“There’s a fair amount of work that needs to be done,” he said. “It’s not going to be an overnight” fix.
The city also accepted a low bid of $476,280 from Hawkins Groundwork for the first phase of improvements to the Swan Creek main sewer line.
The money will come from a portion of the proceeds of the city’s 2018 general obligation warrants, which is also being used to pay for the construction of a new rec center off U.S. 31.
According to the order, entered into by Athens Utilities and ADEM, 2,990 game and non-game fish were killed in an unnamed tributary to Swan Creek due to a sewer overflow at 1004 E. Pryor St. in May. The $30,000 payment to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources covers the replacement costs of the fish and costs incurred by the state in investigating the fish kill.
A report submitted to ADEM by Athens Utilities indicated that the overflow was the result of employee error while performing maintenance on the sewer line.
