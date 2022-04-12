ATHENS — Frank Travis, 72, an Athens city councilman since 2016 and a leader in his community and church, died Monday of cancer, according to city officials.
Travis was appointed in July 2016 to replace Councilman Jimmy Gill, who also died of cancer. Travis won the November 2016 election without opposition.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said Travis was a man of faith.
“That kind of carried the whole message of how he conducted his business in a very professional manner, treated people with kindness. And that’s how he dealt with people from a City Council standpoint and in his community,” Marks said.
Under state law, because less than a year is left in Travis' term, the City Council can either appoint a successor for District 3 or leave the position vacant until the November election.
Marks said the vacant position would be discussed at a later date.
Travis, Marks said, “absolutely will be truly missed. (His death) left a hole in our community and also serving on our City Council. … He’s such an easy, professional man and great Christian man. … Truly, truly a man of passion, commitment and just a person that we will truly miss.”
Travis is survived by his wife, Sharon.
Travis was a deacon, financial secretary and Sunday school teacher at James Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.
He served on the executive boards for the Foundation on Aging, the Limestone County NAACP, the Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments and the Community Action Partnership in Huntsville.
Travis also served as a member of the Storytelling Board and the Library Foundation Board.
Emily Clem served on the library board with Travis and said he was unlike anyone she knew.
“He was just special to everybody who knew him," Clem said. "He had this wonderful dramatic streak where he did wonderful poetry readings and acting and of course he wrote plays.”
In honor of Athens and Limestone County turning 200 years old in 2018, Travis directed the bicentennial-themed Poke Sallet Follies productions. He was also an actor for several cemetery tours hosted by Tourism, directed local plays and musicals, and was a member of the Round Island Creek Association Choir.
Wayne Harper, District 5 councilman, said before Travis was on the council, they were just acquaintances. While serving together, Harper said they grew to be good friends. “He was always upbeat, even after he got sick.”
Harper said Travis was conscientious of his district, always wanted people’s input, always answered calls from his constituents and if people in his district had questions, he always gave them an answer.
“Frank was a good councilman. … We both picked each other’s brains about things that were facing the city,” Harper said.
Dana Henry, District 4 councilwoman, said Travis lifted those around him.
“He was always very helpful and really willing to do anything," Henry said. "If you did not know Frank very well, you would think he was almost silly because he was so light-hearted.”
Henry said in addition to being a dedicated servant and leader, he loved to be around people and tell stories. Henry said Travis was the happiest when he was in a crowd.
Travis took his role as a councilman very seriously, Henry said, and “was not only an advocate for his district, but also for what was good for Athens. A lot of times as city councilman you’re put in some awkward spots of trying to see the greater good and he was able to sift through the information that’s presented and then do just that.”
Harold Wales, District 2 councilman, said when Travis joined the council, the two gained a close kinship and spoke often about everything from gospel songs to issues brought before the council.
“He always studied the item that was before (the council), and he would ask for an opinion. He’d say, ‘I’d like to know what y’all have to say.’ And we would share it with him, and he would share it back with us, what he thought,” Wales said.
In September, Travis recorded a video for students telling them about his love for Athens. “I love the people of Athens. I want to help. I want to serve,” he said in the video.
People’s Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements.
