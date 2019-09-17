ATHENS — An Athens city council member and his wife remained at Huntsville Hospital on Monday afternoon after they were allegedly struck by their son with a vehicle.
Frank and Sharon Travis were both in good condition on Monday afternoon, and Frank Travis was in the surgical intensive care unit, according to the hospital. The condition was an improvement over Friday, when they were listed in fair condition.
Athens police on Friday charged the son, Sean Travis, 33, of 119 Edinburgh Drive, with two counts of first-degree domestic violence/assault, and he was transferred to the Limestone County Jail, where he remained Monday afternoon. According to jail records, his bail for the assault charges is $25,000.
Prosecutors filed a motion late Friday afternoon asking that Sean Travis’ bond be revoked on a prior public intoxication charge because of the new assault charges, court records show.
Limestone County District Judge Matthew Huggins on Monday afternoon issued a bond revocation warrant for Travis and ordered that he be held until a bond revocation hearing, according to court records.
A complaint on the underlying charge said Travis on Aug. 14, appeared in a public place, at the 13000 block of Shaw Road in Athens, under the influence of alcohol, narcotics or other drugs to the degree that he endangered himself or another or property.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said last week that Frank Travis called 911 about midnight Thursday and, when officers responded to the Travis home at 119 Edinburgh Drive, they found him and his wife, Sharon, injured outside. They were taken to Huntsville Hospital, Johnson said.
Johnson said the initial investigation determined the couple was injured during a domestic situation with their son, who hit them with a vehicle.
