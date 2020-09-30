ATHENS — Full-time Athens employees will get a 3% cost-of-living raise, starting next month.
The City Council on Monday night approved the city’s general fund operating budget for fiscal 2021 and a resolution providing for the 3% cost-of-living adjustment starting with the second pay period in October.
Both salaried and hourly employees will receive the pay raise, according to City Clerk Annette Barnes. She said the COLA for the city’s 366 full-time employees will cost the general fund and Athens Utilities’ budget a total of $706,200, including federal payroll taxes and retirement.
Total expenditures in the new budget, which takes effect Thursday, are about $32 million, a 2.7% increase over $31.16 million in spending in the amended fiscal 2020 budget; with total expected revenues of $32.5 million, a 3.2% increase over $31.5 million in revenues in the amended fiscal 2020 budget.
Sales tax proceeds make up 40% of the city’s general fund, Barnes said, and sales taxes are estimated to bring in $6.9 million in fiscal 2021, a 5% increase over the amount budgeted for fiscal 2020.
“That’s a conservative estimate,” she said. “We always budget very conservatively.”
Sales tax proceeds for the general fund in fiscal year 2019 were right at $7 million, and for fiscal 2020 they’re on track to reach $8.2 million, according to Barnes. “I do think some of that is (related to) COVID,” she said.
The city of Athens has been receiving an average of about $50,000 a month from sales taxes collected by the state from online merchants. “It was up to $80,000 last month,” Barnes said.
Mayor Ronnie Marks asked the council to hold a work session as soon as possible to discuss a public safety pay plan, and Council President Frank Travis on Tuesday called for a special session to take place Monday at 11 a.m in the City Council Chambers.
Marks in July asked the council to consider starting pay increases of $6,000 for police officers and firefighters, bringing the police starting salary to $41,027 and firefighters’ starting pay to $38,355, with salaries to also be adjusted through all 11 steps of the city’s salary schedule.
The surplus in the new budget is $485,484, but the council has not yet voted on discretionary appropriations for nonprofit organizations. During the fiscal year that ends today, the city gave $453,000 in special appropriations to nonprofit organizations.
The council set a public hearing for Oct. 25 on a request from James and Cheryl Smith to rezone about 16 acres on the north side of West Hobbs Street and immediately east of Theressa Private Drive from a medium-density single-family residential district to a multiple-family residential district.
City Engineer Michael Griffin said plans include “roughly 96 units,” with a mix of two- and three-bedroom apartments, and a proposed park area next to a stormwater detention pond. Griffin said the property is located north of Cowart Elementary School.
In other business, the council voted to designate Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving, as an additional holiday for the calendar year 2020-2021. A resolution had also included another holiday, President’s Day on Monday, Feb. 15, but the council held off on approving that holiday, at the request of Councilman Harold Wales. He asked for a breakdown on the cost to the city for that extra holiday.
