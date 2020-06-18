ATHENS — Athens’ first entertainment district will open Friday at 5 p.m. in downtown.
The Square Arts & Entertainment District will extend for about a block on each side of the Limestone County Courthouse. The Athens City Council voted unanimously earlier this month to designate that portion of downtown Athens as an entertainment district.
“We had been working with (Mayor Ronnie Marks) and (the) City Council for six months to evaluate establishing an entertainment district for Athens,” Athens Main Street Director Tere Richardson said in a release. “We felt this would be a great way to not only increase attendance at our festivals and events, but also help our downtown restaurants.”
Curbside pickup and outdoor dining have helped restaurants during the pandemic but those businesses have lost revenue from alcohol sales, according to Richardson. City Attorney Shane Black said that designating the area as an entertainment district will allow patrons who buy alcohol from one of the licensed sellers on the courthouse square to take the beverage outside the seller's building and walk around with it, if they stay within the district.
The opening coincides with Fridays After Five and the Summer Concert Series downtown.
If a patron leaves a restaurant with an alcoholic beverage, it must be in a blue cup designated for that purpose, no more than two containers may be taken outside an establishment by any one person at a time, a beverage from one licensed establishment cannot be taken into another licensed establishment, and no alcoholic beverages may be brought from outside the district.
The district will be delineated by sidewalk graphics.
