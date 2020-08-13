“Righting a Wrong,” a new exhibit at Athens-Limestone Public Library, will be on display through Aug. 31. The exhibit highlights how World War II impacted two individuals connected to Athens.
Visitors to the public library, 603 S. Jefferson St., will learn about Tsuyoshi Matsumoto and Daisy Tibbs. Matsumoto, a music teacher at Trinity High School when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, was arrested on Dec. 8, 1941 without charges and imprisoned at Fort McClellan for two months. Following his release, Matsumoto worked for the FBI and gained citizenship.
Tibbs, a Trinity student when Matsumoto was arrested, traveled to Japan to build houses for individuals left homeless by the bombing of Hiroshima. Tibbs is the only Black person honored at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial.
To see the exhibit, visit the library Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. alcpl.org.
