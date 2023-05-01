Tuesday will start the 2023 season of the Athens Farmers Market Tuesday Evening Market and it will continue every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. through Aug. 29.
centerpiece top story
Athens Farmers Market opens Tuesday season
- By Erica Smith Staff Writer
-
- Updated
- 0
View today's Print ReplicaLearn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required).
View daily stories
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- ¡Hola estudiantes!:Teachers in Morgan schools program learning Spanish
- Decatur girls finish second behind powerhouse Mountain Brook
- Sorority party hosted by Hartselle High students ends with 11 arrests
- Controversial apartment complex continues through city approval process
- Baseball: Super pitching performances lead area teams to second round
- Athens State graduate Carrie Trousdale became nurse to show compassion
- License plate reader leads to rescue of alleged kidnapping victim in Hartselle
- Hartselle teacher finalist for state teacher of the year
- Jury: Teen guilty of killing family
- Two locally owned burger joints closing for assorted reasons
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- EDITORIAL: Ivey's war on woke hits unlikely target (5)
- Overpass almost complete but no development yet for Sweetwater property (4)
- Editorial: Dadeville shooting an indictment of our state (3)
- Today's editorial cartoon (1)
- Alabama Democrats make renewed push for gun safety laws in wake of Dadeville shooting (1)
- Bunge will begin $28.6 million expansion in May to improve unloading and distribution capabilities (1)
- EDITORIAL: No better time to scrap the tax on groceries (1)
- CNN, Don Lemon part ways weeks after Nikki Haley comments (1)
- Volunteerism, relationships valued by Athens award winners (1)
- PREP ROUNDUP: Austin softball stays perfect in area play (1)
- City to hold public meeting on bridge feasibility study in May (1)
- New Morgan County Jail boss focused on employee retention (1)
- EDITORIAL: Local government transparency under attack (1)
- Danville's Robert Pope played on two state championship teams (1)
- Alabama bill would give parents $6,900 for private schools (1)
- Ambulance board upholds penalties against Decatur Morgan Hospital (1)
- Decatur Middle heads to national scholars bowl tournament (1)
- Vroom and bloom: Simpson's Florist truck refurbished after 35 years (1)
- Austin's Gary Spivey found success playing and calling games (1)
- Wheelchair-bound Athens senior inspires others (1)
- Alvin Daily (1)
- Monday's prep roundup: Kerby, Garrison lead Priceville to blowout win (1)
- City would commit $5 million and land to $30 million riverfront development under agreement (1)
- Gary Couey starred for the Cotaco Indians (1)
- Morgan commission to offer incentives for obtaining commercial driver's licenses (1)
- Officials push for more widespread livestreaming of public meetings (1)
- Decatur council poised to borrow $35 million for recreation projects (1)
- Woodmeade Elementary placed on secured status after parent makes threats (1)
- Decatur woman charged with stabbing boyfriend (1)
- Alabama police: 89 shots fired into crowded Sweet 16 party (1)
- Investigator: Hartselle woman used kitchen knives to kill son, stab father (1)
- Conditions of incentive agreement that began Decatur residential growth spurt met (1)
- With bond approval, council to spend $87 million on recreation, Decatur Youth Services (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.