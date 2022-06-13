Athens Fire and Rescue and Athens Water Department have had several issues with citizens painting their fire hydrants and are asking people to not paint them for safety reasons.
The hydrants are city property and are color coded by water pressure and for the safety of the first responders. Changing the color could potentially cause issues with fire response, which could result in harm to the responders or citizens, the departments said.
