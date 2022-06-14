Athens Fire and Rescue responded to a brush fire call at noon on the east side of Lindsay Lane and the north side of Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road but the fire is now contained and the department is putting out hot spots.
The fire department believes a tractor caused the spark, with firefighters reporting flames being about 15 feet high at one point. About 10 acres burned.
The department called in firefighters who were off duty to help fight the fire and man the stations in case of other emergency calls. East Limestone, Piney Chapel and Owens volunteer fire departments and Huntsville Fire and Forestry Commission responded as well.
Firefighters were rotated out in order to avoid overheating in the high temperatures.
