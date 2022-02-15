ATHENS — Athens Fire and Rescue is responding to a train car fire near the McClellan Street crossing and Athens police said the railroad crossing will be closed to allow a crane to access the area.
Officials did not know how long the crossing will remain closed.
The train car contains old railroad ties. Athens Fire and Rescue responded at 10:07 a.m.
