Athens train fire
Buy Now

Athens Fire & Rescue responds to a train car fire this morning at the McClellan Street crossing in Athens. [COURTESY PHOTO/ATHENS FIRE AND RESCUE]

ATHENS — Athens Fire and Rescue is responding to a train car fire near the McClellan Street crossing and Athens police said the railroad crossing will be closed to allow a crane to access the area.

Officials did not know how long the crossing will remain closed.

The train car contains old railroad ties. Athens Fire and Rescue responded at 10:07 a.m.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

—erica.smith@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2460.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.