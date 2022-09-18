ATHENS — Both candidates for Athens Fire and Rescue's vacant chief position already work in the department, but they have differing views on their first steps if promoted to the top job.
Jason Strickland, 43, Athens’ fire inspector since 2012, said he would deal with the city’s growth and improve department morale.
James Hand, 51, Athens’ fire marshal since 2012, said his first step would be to evaluate the department, make a plan and go from there.
Public interviews with both candidates were held at City Hall on Friday.
Strickland said, “The growth that we’re facing right now (in the city), we need to face that growth and have the ability to look at it and be able to have the personnel that we need, the equipment that we need, bring our morale back up where it needs to be. I just want a good, well-rounded department, to lead the guys and have somebody they can trust and depend on.”
Hand said he would not necessarily change anything in the department.
“First steps, if elected, would be to sit down and evaluate and see where to go. I don’t have anything immediate that I see that we need to make any changes,” he said. “We’ll definitely do a five-, 10-year plan.”
The new chief will be the city's third in a 2½-year span. The position became open when Al Hogan's resignation as chief became effective at the end of July. Hogan was hired from Georgia's DeKalb County Fire Rescue in early 2021 at an annual salary of $96,000. Previous Chief Bryan Thornton retired in May 2020.
Strickland said he wants to be chief to bring stability to the department.
“I just want to be the leader of this department. I want to dedicate my time and efforts into this department. This job needs stability. I want to try to bring some stability to it,” he said.
Hand said becoming chief would be the next step in his career.
“As I progress in the fire department, it’s something I’ve become comfortable with, something I know,” he said. “I feel like I’m well-rounded in fire service and operations and fire prevention.”
Mayor Ronnie Marks said he hopes the City Council can have a new chief hired in about a month.
Strickland grew up in Oxford. He received an associate's degree in fire services management from Calhoun Community College and a bachelor's in fire science from Columbia Southern University. Strickland was a volunteer with the East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department from 2002-18. He became a firefighter with Athens starting in 2007 and was promoted to captain and fire inspector in 2012.
Hand grew up in Athens and received an associate's in fire science from Columbia Southern University. He was a firefighter and then driver for Athens Fire and Rescue from 2002-09, when he became fire inspector. Hand became fire marshal in 2012 and for nine months was Athens’ interim fire chief during 2020 and 2021.
