ATHENS — Athens will have four new traffic signals on Huntsville-Brownsferry Road, has installed streetlights at a new roundabout, has approved its 2023 Rebuild Alabama transportation plan, and is placing flashing stop signs at an intersection on the edge of town.
The Alabama Department of Transportation is adding traffic signals at the Huntsville-Brownsferry Road and Interstate 65 north and south ramps. It also will replace the traffic signal at Tanner Crossroads, which is the intersection of U.S. 31 and Huntsville-Brownsferry Road.
Seth Burkett, ALDOT north region spokesman, said the new signal at Tanner Crossroads is needed due to the planned widening of that intersection.
“Signal heads will be added to accommodate the new lanes. U.S. 31 will operate with a flashing yellow arrow for left turns,” Burkett said.
Burkett said the intersection widening will start after the sewer and utilities are relocated. It is part of ALDOT’s Huntsville-Brownsferry Road widening project that is slated to be completed by spring 2024, he said.
“The signal work at U.S. 31 (Tanner Crossroads) will begin after the utility conflicts are resolved,” Burkett said.
The two signals at the interstate ramps will be added because a study "was performed and it was determined both signals were warranted,” Burkett said.
Burkett said work has already started on the ramp signals.
“But they will not be activated until near the end of the project, once traffic is in its final configuration,” he said.
The fourth new signal on Huntsville-Brownsferry is one City Engineer Michael Griffin said Athens is installing at the Lindsay Lane intersection to complement those ALDOT is installing.
ALDOT also added streetlights at the intersection of Alabama 251 and Lindsay Lane where a roundabout was completed in March. Griffin said there used to be a flashing red stop light at the intersection.
“Now we went to a roundabout, there’s no need for a signal,” he said. “We just need to light the intersection basically.”
At Monday’s meeting, the Athens City Council authorized a signal maintenance agreement with ALDOT for the three traffic signals and streetlights.
“They’ll be in our maintenance program. We’re responsible for changing lightbulbs (and) equipment. Basically they hand it off and say, 'Here you go,'” Griffin said.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the council approved a 2023 transportation plan for Rebuild Alabama. Passed in 2019, the Rebuild Alabama Act increased the state gas tax to help the state and local governments improve roads and bridges.
Griffin said the two roads Athens is going to pave with the Rebuild funds are Elkton Street from Pryor Street to Elm Street and Hobbs Street from in front of Athens State University to U.S. 31.
Griffin said the percentage of funds they receive from the state for Rebuild Alabama is based on their population, but they usually receive about $200,000. The cost of the repaving has not been determined.
“We have an estimate of about what we think it will cost, but we don’t have a bid number yet until we get our bids back,” Griffin said.
At the intersection of Moyers Road and Lucas Ferry Road, the west side of Lucas Ferry Road is in unincorporated Limestone County while the east side of the road is in Athens city limits. There is a two-way stop on Moyers Road and Lucas Ferry Road is a through-street.
Griffin said the current stop signs will be replaced with signs that have flashing solar-powered lights in a joint effort between the city and the county.
“That’s a very rural road, very dark, not very well lit and the county is going to go in with us to improve that intersection,” he said. “They’re going to install it but we’re just going to help fund that.”
The county portion is in Limestone County Commissioner Jason Black’s District 3.
“I think there’s been some fatalities at this one (intersection) and I think it’s a recurring area that has accidents,” Black said.
