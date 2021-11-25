ATHENS — The city of Athens plans to use federal COVID relief money to give one-time $1,000 payments to employees, but not all employees will qualify.
The payments from American Rescue Plan funds will go only to employees who make less than a $70,260 threshold.
"There’s some really great news and some that honestly I’m not real happy with, but it’s the parameters we’re set with," Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said. “It has a cap on it of 150% of the Alabama average salary. ... And that equates to $70,260. Anyone’s salary, even counting overtime, that has put them to $70,260 or over, is not eligible for this."
City Attorney Shane Black said "the income caps are federal in nature. The federal regulations set those limits. And that’s what’s preventing this from applying to all of the employees.”
According to Annette Barnes, city clerk, “Roughly, of our 370 full time employees, anywhere from 70 to 100 will not be eligible for it.”
The American Rescue Plan money was aimed at lower income workers and the cap varies from state to state, based on the annual average wages of each state, Black said.
All of the city jobs have been deemed essential under federal criteria, according to Black.
“Because of the way our city works, and its workforce, all of our people come into contact with the general public. All of our people are exchanging things back and forth with the general public. And as such, they can qualify for essential workers providing governmental services under the federal regulations,” Black said.
The one-time payments will be subject to payroll tax withholding, but not retirement withholding.
"So, price tag-wise, city-wise, we’re looking at around $300,000,” Barnes said.
The extra payment will not be classified as a bonus for work done in the past, Black said. “The Alabama Attorney General has released an opinion to say no, in Alabama, you don’t pay somebody, a public employee, a bonus unless it was a part of a contract or something like that, where it was already expected in advance."
“So, what you have to do, is tie it to a pay period upcoming," said Black.
The money will be paid separate from employees’ paycheck on Dec. 23, Barnes said.
City Council President Chris Seibert said, “It’s a one-time opportunity to distribute some of these COVID funds to those clearly who need it the most, and that’s what it was designed to do.”
