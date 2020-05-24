ATHENS — Cheyenne Jackson was making the most of her senior year.
She was the senior class president at Athens High, a varsity cheerleader and active in a long list of organizations including the Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission, the Beta Club, National Spanish Honor Society and Health Occupations Students of America at school.
So, it was tough for this 18-year-old when Alabama schools shut down in mid-March for the rest of the school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I really miss everyone at school and having that face-to-face connection with my teachers and my peers,” said Jackson, who has lived in Athens since she was 5.
She and other Athens High seniors missed major events like the prom, which is planned by class officers, and another Athens tradition in which graduating seniors put on their caps and gowns and walk the halls of their elementary schools. She and other students enrolled in a health internship weren’t able to take part in the clinicals that were about to get started.
“A lot of my friends feel the same way. We didn’t get to tell our teachers, our school, goodbye,” Jackson said.
The year ended on a positive note since Athens High’s 248 graduates did get to celebrate with a commencement Thursday night at the school’s stadium, with some restrictions, like a limit on the number of guests and 6-foot distancing between different households.
“It’s definitely a different graduation than any I’ve seen before, but I’m just thankful I’m getting a graduation,” she said before the event.
Jackson is one of 17 seniors on the 36-member Mayor’s Youth Commission, made up of students from Athens High, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy and Athens Bible School.
“We’ve had a group of outstanding seniors on our commission,” said Mayor Ronnie Marks, “and Cheyenne has been one of the true leaders for a number of years.”
The commission administers a grant program each year for community nonprofits and, when the members couldn’t meet in person to review the grant proposals, Marks said they found a way to complete their project. They used an online survey to debate the grant proposals that were ultimately awarded.
Jackson finished her senior year, which included a schedule of honors and AP courses, with a 4.17 GPA.
“I have strict study habits,” said Jackson, who learned to juggle school work, community activities and a part-time job at a downtown Athens shop. “My grandparents were educators and my mom (Leigh Jackson) is a registrar at Athens High. Education is very important in my family.”
Jackson now looks forward to starting classes in August at the University of South Alabama, majoring in biology with a pre-med focus. She was also accepted at the University of Alabama, University of Kentucky and Auburn University and chose USA because of the reputation of its medical program.
“This is the place where I felt I belong,” said Jackson, who wants to attend medical school and be a pediatrician.
In late March, Jackson and other youth commission members wrote messages of hope to the community that were compiled into a single letter and posted to the city’s Facebook page. Throughout the pandemic, Jackson has tried to “savor every moment,” and in her message, she urged people to take the time to reflect on this experience.
“Through this time, I have learned how special things actually are, like school, extracurricular activities, being able to shake hands, and much more,” she wrote. “This time can be used as reflection to learn what is important to you. I am extremely grateful for those who are still working to help people during this time, and I thank them.”
