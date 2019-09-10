ATHENS — The owners of Athens Workout Anytime, Steven Elliot and John Springer, will host the first 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Wednesday.
The event will start at 8:46 a.m., the same time the first plane hit the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. Springer will participate in the stair climb, dressed in first responders gear and he will be joined by members and staff.
The event is open to the community. Athens Workout Anytime is located at 611 U.S. 72.
To honor the first responders' sacrifice, those attending will use stair master machines aiming to complete 110 flights of stairs, the same number of floors responders completed during the 9/11 rescue mission.
