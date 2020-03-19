Chloe Hamlett of Athens, a writing communication major, was named to the Maryville College dean's list for the fall semester.
Consideration for the dean's list is open to full-time students who have a GPA of at least 3.6 in all work undertaken, no grade below a "C" and no incompletes for the semester.
