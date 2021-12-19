An Athens High senior described by educators as a servant leader and her own harshest critic was recently selected as one of 1,617 semifinalists among 68,000 applicants for the 2022 Coca-Cola Scholars Program, taking her a step closer to a substantial scholarship.
Active in helping younger people in both academics and dance, Katie Crews hopes she is setting a good example.
“Serving as a role model for them, I just want to show them that hard work always pays off,” Crews said. “That is the mentality I have each day trying to give it my all.”
Willie Moore, executive principal at Athens High, said her work ethic is contagious.
"Katie is a servant leader,” Moore said. “She possesses the ability to connect with her peers as she often goes above and beyond to assist others."
Crews said she was surprised at her selection as one of 23 semifinalists in the state.
“I didn’t expect to become a semifinalist,” Crews said. “Not because I didn’t think I was qualified, but it’s a national scholarship. There’s lots of students just like me who applied, so I was super glad that I was able to stand out.”
Crews will find out in late January if she is one of 250 finalists. If she makes that cut, she will be interviewed in Atlanta. If she is one of the 150 selected as Coca-Cola Scholars, she will receive a $20,000 scholarship.
Crews earned a score of 33 on the ACT and maintains over a 4.0 grad-point average, all while being involved in multiple extracurricular activities.
She's the captain of the varsity dance team, president of her school's Social Studies National Honor Society and vice president of Athens High's National Spanish Honor Society.
She is also part of nonprofit charity organization First Priority of North Alabama, co-fundraising chairperson for her sorority, Phi Beta Sigma, and is a member of the National Beta Club, Students Against Destructive Decisions club, and the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America organization.
Crews said learning good time-management skills has enabled her to be involved in all of these programs and activities.
“Ever since I was little, I’m always having to use every minute of my day to be productive,” Crews said. “It definitely takes a lot of planning. There are sacrifices that have to be made every once in a while, but that’s worst case scenario. Normally I can balance it all out.”
Kristie Murphree, the dance team coach at Athens High, has known Crews for years.
“Katie has the best work ethic; she always has,” Murphree said. “I was lucky enough to teach her in third grade and she was a hard worker then as well as now. Katie is her own worst critic and always strives for the best at whatever that may be.”
Crews is also a dance instructor at Kelly’s Studio of Dance in Athens. Crews said she has already been admitted to the dance program at the University of Alabama where she is considering majoring in audiology or speech pathology.
“Right now, I am looking at Auburn or (the University of Alabama),” Crews said. “After I graduate (college), I’m planning to pursue my master’s in either audiology or speech pathology.”
Working at the dance studio was one of the catalysts that influenced her to pursue audiology.
“I had the opportunity to choreograph a dance solo for this girl at my studio who had a hearing disorder,” Crews said. “Her mother was telling me how they had to go to Birmingham to see an audiologist to help her get hearing aids to enhance her hearing more. That kind of sparked my interest.”
She also credits a young boy whom she encountered at her church who was using sign language to communicate with people.
“He was being so cool and I wanted to be able to connect with him,” Crews said. “I would definitely like to learn beginner-level (American sign language) before I get to college.”
Murphree expects great things of Crews.
“My advice to give Katie is to enjoy where life will lead you because no matter what she does, she will go far,” Murphree said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.