The Athens High band’s Winter Guard team won first place in the SRAA Division of the Alabama/Mississippi State Championships last weekend at Bob Jones High School in Madison.
The Winter Guard also captured first place in the Spring Hill High School Raider Regional SRAA competition on March 13 at Spring Hill High School in Tennessee.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the only other competition the squad participated in this season was at the Hoover Winter Odyssey at Hoover High School, where it finished in third place.
