athens winter guard

Members of the Athens High band's Winter Guard team sport medals after winning the SRAA Division of the Alabama/Mississippi State Championships last weekend at Bob Jones High in Madison. [COURTESY PHOTO]

The Athens High band’s Winter Guard team won first place in the SRAA Division of the Alabama/Mississippi State Championships last weekend at Bob Jones High School in Madison.

The Winter Guard also captured first place in the Spring Hill High School Raider Regional SRAA competition on March 13 at Spring Hill High School in Tennessee.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the only other competition the squad participated in this season was at the Hoover Winter Odyssey at Hoover High School, where it finished in third place.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

marian.accardi@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438. Twitter @DD_MAccardi.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.