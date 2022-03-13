ATHENS — In preparation for Pryor Park, to be located at the site of the old Pilgrim's Pride Corp., the city of Athens has hired an engineering firm to perform topographic and utility surveys and prepare design plans for grading and drainage.
The site of the future park on 32.67 acres that previously was a chicken plant is near Pryor Street and Sussex Drive. The city purchased the land in 2017 for $550,000.
Michael Griffin, city engineer, said Morell Engineering was hired as the engineering firm on the project. Morell, at a cost not to exceed $50,000, will “survey the existing ground and tell us the elevations and heights, then they’ll design the pads, getting ready for whatever improvements we put out there for a site plan.”
While still requiring a council vote, preliminary plans for the park include a splash pad, dog park, playground, amphitheater and beer garden. Morrell's surveys and plans, Griffin said, are a necessary initial step before the city can proceed with any parts of the project, which officials have discussed doing in phases as money becomes available.
Griffin said Morrell, hired by the council Feb. 28, will study elevations on the land to assist the city in determining how to design the park.
“That’s what (Morell's) going to do is tell us, preliminary-wise, how much dirt we need, where the utilities are going to go … and we’ll work off that for the rest of the park,” he said.
Morell will also develop a drainage design plan. Griffin said changing the old plant into a park will improve the property's drainage because grass and soil will absorb the rainwater.
“Having a park there is already an improvement. … It functions better in terms of storm water,” Griffin said.
After Morell completes the surveys and plans, Griffin said, a contractor will be hired to complete the work.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said Morrell's work will be followed by more tangible steps.
“That is the initial phase of things that have to be looked at and it absolutely will set up the next phase which I hope will be the entire playground area, coming in off of Pryor Street, right there at Shaw Street,” Marks said.
Marks said a large park like this will be beneficial to Athens. “For the future of Athens, for the quality of life and for everybody, I think it’s one of the great quality of life issues that the City of Athens can take on.”
Marks compared Athens’ planned park to one in Decatur.
“If you know Delano Park in Decatur, and what it means to the citizens there, to walk through and have the beauty of that,” he said. “This kicks it off. It’s going to be a process, it’s going to take some time, but it’s a high priority of mine and I think very important to our community.”
Marks said in his State of the City speech Thursday, he is hoping the park will be completed in a few years.
Griffin said the cost of the engineering work will come out of the Pryor Park portion of the city’s budget. The cost of additional work to complete the park will be unknown until after the plans have been completed.
