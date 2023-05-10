ATHENS — Athens has joined Limestone County in hiring a lobbyist to help obtain federal funding, and the City Council president said the action was needed to make Congress responsive to the community's needs.
“I kind of feel like they’re not (responsive),” Council President Harold Wales said of federal lawmakers.
Wales said he spoke with Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks about the situation.
“He convinced me that what we needed was a new set of eyes to go all over Athens and Limestone County and look at situations where we could improve things or we could build new or we could just offer the public something else that could improve the quality of life,” Wales said.
The council voted last month to hire lobbyist Reece Langley of Langley Consulting LLC for lobbying services at a rate of $2,000 per month. The money will come from the city's general fund. Limestone County approved hiring Langley for a separate $2,000 monthly fee in March.
“With Congressman Dale Strong being new there and his enthusiasm to try to bring money back to the communities and new Sen. Katie Britt, we just need someone there (in Washington) that is in our corner as we submit projects to them,” Marks said. “It’s the way the process works. (Langley’s) there; he’s there meeting with them.”
Strong, whose U.S. House district includes Limestone, Morgan, Madison and Jackson counties and the eastern portion of Lauderdale, began his first term in Congress in January. Britt also was sworn in for her first U.S. Senate term in January.
Holly Hollman, Athens’ grant coordinator and communications specialist, said Athens has sent five infrastructure projects to the staffs of Strong and Britt. They are:
• Improve the intersection of Line Road at U.S. 72 by addressing flooding issues and safer access.
• Help fund the lower Swan Creek sewer extension phase two to address the growth area around Tanner Crossroads.
• Help fund Swan Creek trunk sewer extension phase three to improve collection system infiltration and inflow in the area near U.S. 72 and Sanderfer Road.
• Upgrade Braly Lift Station for sanitary sewer improvements at the Athens Wastewater Treatment Plant to address rapid growth in the area.
• Address the CSX overpass where “(U.S.) 72 narrows under the overpass, causing a choking point with traffic because there is no room for an extended turn lane for westbound traffic turning north or south on Jefferson Street,” Hollman said.
Marks said the Line Road project is important because it is a dangerous intersection.
“That is an area that floods and also has very poor access into Line Road if you’re traveling west and also if you’re traveling east,” he said. “That’s about an $800,000 project and I hope we can get funding for that. … If we don’t try to get the federal funding that’s available then, quite honestly, somebody else is going to get it.”
Marks said hiring Langley could more than pay for itself.
“If we could just win one of those (projects) between the city and the county, that time and effort would be a no-brainer,” he said.
District 5 Councilman Wayne Harper said he believes hiring a lobbyist will give the city access to more federal funding.
“I know there are a lot of grants available, and I don’t know that we have anybody locally that is that familiar with it. So, I think it was a good idea to hire him,” he said. “Hopefully it’ll work and hopefully we’ll get some funds that’ll help us out.”
Marks said the contract with Langley doesn't lock the city in for a specific duration.
“If it doesn't work in a year or a year and a half or at least through a couple congressional legislative sessions, then we’ll make a decision whether we continue or pull the plug,” he said.
Marks said Langley will “work with the city and the county with (the cost of) $4,000 a month to be divided equally between the city and the county.”
The city of Decatur retained a lobbyist from the law firm of Maynard Cooper & Gayle beginning in 2021 for $90,000 per year. The focus of the lobbying effort has been to secure funding for an additional bridge across the Tennessee River.
