ATHENS — A battalion chief from DeKalb County Fire Rescue in Georgia will start as chief of Athens Fire and Rescue in about a month.
The Athens City Council, at its meeting Monday night, voted 5-0 to hire Albert Hogan Jr., who has worked with DeKalb County Fire Rescue for 23 years.
“Athens is the place that is the right fit, and it will be a nice change of pace. I look forward to meeting everyone," Hogan said.
Hogan started as a firefighter with DeKalb, became fire captain in 2006 and then battalion chief in 2016. He has served on that department’s Hazardous Materials Team, Hazardous Materials Decontamination Team, Accreditation Committee and other committees. He received a bachelor’s degree in fire administration from Columbia Southern University.
Hogan will begin the process of transitioning to Athens, which includes searching for a home and meeting with the Fire and Rescue staff. He plans to start the first of March.
James Hand, the fire marshal for Athens Fire and Rescue, has been interim chief since May, when then-Fire Chief Bryan Thornton retired.
