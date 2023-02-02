ATHENS — The Athens Farmers Market will get a facelift, the surrounding grounds will be landscaped like a park and an entertainment pavilion will be added in a $140,000 project that officials hope upgrades a centerpiece of downtown.
The renovation is underway and officials hope to complete it by the end of 2024. The renovation will also increase available spots for vendors.
“We are going to revitalize the ... farmers market. That’s our major point in trying to do this,” said Tere Richardson, Athens Main Street executive director.
“It’s important that it be aesthetically attractive, but most importantly it is key to supporting our local producers, ranchers, food vendors and artisans."
The Limestone County Commission owns the facility, and Commission Chairman Collin Daly said the renovation will be a positive change for the county and Athens.
“I think it’ll be really good for the community, really good for the farmers’ world,” he said.
Athens Main Street runs the Athens certified farmers market at the 409 W. Green St. site on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Richardson said the facility was built in 1986, but it is still a sturdy structure needing only updates.
“The main pavilion we’re going to refresh,” Richardson said. "We’re going to put a new roof on it, green metal roof, we’re going to paint it. We’re going to paint the vendor tables. Everything will be refreshed and very vibrant.”
She said vendors like using the market because of the services the pavilion offers.
“They don’t have to set up tents. They can just pull their vehicles next to their stalls. There’s electrical, there are big industrial fans at each stall,” Richardson said. “We have a really good following. That’s the good news; the bad news is we’re running out of space.”
The Limestone County Commission owns the facility and added bathrooms compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act to the site last year. Daly said they demolished the old bathrooms and an office last week. He said the work was done in-house.
“We built some new bathrooms down there with a grant they had gotten last year, and the old bathrooms (were) under the farmers market itself," Daly said.
The new bathrooms are detached from the main market structure, leaving more room at the pavilion.
“With the demolition of the old restrooms and office, we’ll be able to set up tents at the entrance coming into that pavilion and we can add additional vendors that way,” Richardson said. “Right now the way the grounds are configured it makes it hard to put additional vendors outside of the pavilion with tents.”
Only about 20 of the market's stalls are currently able to be used, but Richardson said the renovation will allow vendors to use all 30 stalls plus the added tents.
She said patrons have indicated they enjoy the Music at the Market in which a musician played in the market pavilion every weekend. Moving the music to a new pavilion will benefit vendors, she said.
“We have now seen the necessity to move that out of the main pavilion and make those extra stalls available to our vendors,” she said. “It made us realize how really interesting that site could be if you had a separate music pavilion that was adjacent to the main pavilion.”
Richardson said special events can be held in the large market pavilion, and the added entertainment pavilion would provide a space for musicians to perform during those activities. She said Edison lights will be hung around the large pavilion and the stalls can be moved, making way for a large table down the middle.
Landscaping to the surrounding grounds will include adding trees. Three murals also will be added at and near the site: one on the entertainment pavilion, one on the side of the restrooms, and one across the street on the side of the Alabama Real Estate Solutions' building. A new walkway will be constructed from the parking lot to the market as well with a honeycomb design lining the walkway.
The renovation should not interfere with the 2023 market season, Richardson said. She said they hope to get the new roof on before market season starts this year in May.
“In doing that we can still have the market, but we can also work on the grounds and the additional phases of building the music pavilion,” Richardson said.
The project began in November, Richardson said, with the removal of items such as an old gazebo and old raised beds.
“We are shooting for having everything complete by December 2024,” she said.
Richardson said $78,000 has been raised toward the project's projected $140,000 cost.
“Athens Main Street is going to contribute. We have a sponsorship from Cast Products in Athens and they’re going to sponsor the entertainment pavilion,” she said.
Richardson said the renovation will memorialize a 10-year Athens Main Street board member, Doug Gates, who died in 2022. The new name of the market’s site will be the Athens Farmers Market at Doug Gates Park.
