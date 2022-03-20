ATHENS — The Houston Memorial Library will use an appropriation from Athens' City Council to help pay part of the $198,000 cost to finish a renovation project that began in 2016 on the historic home.
The remaining work is mostly on the exterior of two sides of the house.
“All the other outside part of the home, and most of the inside, has all been renovated," Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said. "What is still left is the north side and the east side (exterior).”
The library board is contributing $100,000 from its investment savings and using a $27,000 grant from the Alabama Historical Commission for the final phase of the work. The council unanimously approved up to $72,000 to complete the planned renovations.
“I hope we can get it done for that amount,” Marks said.
Anita Raby, chairman of the library’s board, said the project has already cost $200,000, meaning the final cost will be almost $400,000.
“We’ve been doing grants and fundraising and those kinds of things for years, trying to get this work done," Raby said. "It’s been a slow go.”
The library is in a historic home that was built in 1832 and bought in 1845 by Rep. George Houston, who later became governor of Alabama. In 1937, the home was deeded by the Houston family to the city to be used as a public library and for public meetings.
The home also contains a museum upstairs with Civil War artifacts, historic Limestone County items and locally found Native American artifacts.
“The workmanship is wonderful in that home, but of course anything that stands that long, that’s a wooden structure, is going to receive quite a bit of damage,” Raby said.
Not a lot of work had been done on the home until the library board started renovations, Raby said.
In the final phase of work, the shutters will be fixed from the previous renovation where the measurements were off. The concrete front porch will also be changed to a wooden porch.
“We want the front to look as close to period as we can make it," she said.
To restore the exterior on the north and east sides, the same things will be done as were done to the south and west sides.
Raby said the construction company took off the siding on the back of the house and “restored the work around the windows and installed insulation and returned the siding to the house.”
The old storm windows were replaced with modern ones to help protect the structure, Raby said. The same things were done on the exterior of the west side of the building.
The first thing done in the renovations was replacing the roof due to leaks. A chimney was taken down on the south side of the house, which is considered the back of the house.
“When the whole project started, we were going to restore that chimney,” Raby said. “When the workers came to do the work, it was crumbling. The bricks were literally just becoming sand."
Because of the chimney's condition, its restoration was too expensive to include in the current renovation plans.
The library reopened after interior renovations in 2016 or 2017, according to Raby. It was closed due to COVID from March 2020 through May 2021.
Raby said they are hoping to start the final phase of renovations in April. The library will remain open during the exterior renovations. A timeline for completion of the project is undetermined.
