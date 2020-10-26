ATHENS — The Athens City Council approved a public safety pay plan tonight that will not only bump up starting pay for the police and fire departments but will include increases across all steps of the pay scale.
The council, in a 4-0 vote, accepted the plan presented by Mayor Ronnie Marks earlier this month to increase the starting base pay by $6,000 yearly for police and by $3,000 for firefighters.
The effective date of the new pay scale is the pay period beginning Nov. 22 and ending Dec. 5. The cost of the new pay scale will be more than $636,000 a year, including salary, federal payroll taxes and retirement, shows a cost analysis.
According to the plan, the starting base pay will be $42,067.20 annually for a police officer and $36,320.04 for a firefighter.
The money to pay for the plan will come from contingency funds
