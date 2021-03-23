ATHENS — Kindergarten registration for Athens City Schools for the 2021-22 school year is open through April 30, school officials announced.
The kindergarten lottery deadline for out-of-zone academy placement is April 30, also.
Details regarding eligibility, required documentation, the registration process and the kindergarten lottery can all be found online at acs-k12.org/kindergarten.
Assistance in Spanish also is available at the system’s central office.
For more information, people are asked to visit the website or call 256-233-6600.
