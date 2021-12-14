The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs has awarded a grant to the Athens-Limestone Children’s Advocacy Center in the amount of $225,600.
Russell Sellers, public information specialist for ADECA, said this grant is one of several typically awarded annually through their Law Enforcement and Traffic Safety Division and funded through the the U.S. Department of Justice under the Victims of Crime Act.
