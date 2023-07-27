ATHENS — Athens and Limestone County are combining efforts and funds totaling about $774,000 to repair Moyers Road due to damage from large trucks where a controversial new asphalt plant is being built and to pave Oakdale Road.
Limestone County Engineer Marc Massey said the work on Oakdale Road and Moyers Road was a combined financial effort between the county and Athens because the roads are partially in the county and partially in the city.
“(Athens) is the one who’s handling that project and their contractor is handling it so we’re just paying our portion of it,” he said. “Sometimes we do that opposite; if it’s majority county and less city then we’ll enter into an agreement for it to be the other way. So, this is one where those two roads it worked out to go the direction where the city handled the projects.”
Athens City Engineer Michael Griffin said they are preparing to perform major work on Moyers Road.
“On Moyers Road, in the next few weeks, we’re going to do basically a rehab,” he said. "A new asphalt plant got constructed down there and it was really detrimental to the roadway; potholes everywhere. The county had tried to level it and fix it and it didn’t work necessarily so we’re coming back with an actual build-up plan to basically fix that roadway.”
The Grayson Carter & Son Contracting Inc. asphalt plant is located on 7 acres at 18736 Moyers Road between Lucas Ferry Road and Hine Street. The land previously was in city limits — meaning it would have been subject to the zoning code — but in December 2020 the City Council agreed to de-annex the land. The company began building the plant, over the objections of residents and the City Council, earlier this year.
Half of Moyers Road is in the city and half is in the county, Griffin said.
“There’s going to be some leveling which is basically we’re adding thicker asphalt,” he said. “We’re going to fix the crown in the road, basically the slope; some of the edges are a little too steep. There’s going to be shoulder work, restriping.”
Griffin said a portion of the road will be widened as well.
“Then we’re going to do a radius improvement at U.S. 31 and Moyers,” he said. "We’re going to make it a little wider for vehicles entering and exiting Moyers Road from U.S. 31.”
The project, Griffin said, is expected to take a week or two.
“It’s 2 miles long and it’s a lot of asphalt and a lot of cost and a lot of detailed work,” he said.
Grayson Carter & Son Contracting is contributing about $100,000 to the project, Griffin said.
The Limestone County Commission is paying up to $160,000 for Moyers Road improvements out of the gas tax.
“This is our percentage of the estimated cost of the paving based off what portion of it’s county versus city,” Massey said.
Athens has estimated $250,000 for Moyers Road out of the city’s capital infrastructure fund and the gas tax.
“We’ll probably come a little under that; I always add a little insurance to make sure we have enough to finish a job,” Griffin said. “There’s sometimes unknowns you just can’t account for.”
Griffin said the paving on Oakdale Road was completed in the last two or three weeks.
“It took about a week and a half,” he said. "We paved from (Alabama) 127 all the way down to Pepper Road. … It was roughly about 2 miles.”
Griffin said the striping still needs to be completed but the money is in the city’s budget for it.
“Typically, we wait a few weeks to restripe it to let the asphalt season,” he said. “What I mean by season is it’s not hot anymore and it’s not fresh mix. You don’t want to put it on there and it come off.”
The county is paying up to $102,000 for its portion of Oakdale Road out of the gas tax. Athens is estimating its cost to be about $162,000, to be paid out of the capital infrastructure fund and the gas tax.
“They haven’t even billed me yet for that, so I have an estimated amount but not the actual amount that it cost,” Griffin said. “It’ll be somewhat near that estimate amount or just under it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.