The Athens Limestone County Family Resource Center will hold an inaugural golf tournament fundraiser on Aug. 8 at Burningtree Country Club in Decatur.
Golfers will have opportunities to win prizes through tournament play and contests. Sign-in is at 11 a.m., lunch will be provided at noon, and the tournament will start at 1 p.m. The cost is $25 for a player package or $500 for a four-person team entry.
For more information about the tournament, call 256-230-0880, email director@alcfamilyresourcecenter.org or visit alcfamilyresourcecenter.org.
