ATHENS — Athens-Limestone Hospital is operating an off-site COVID-19 vaccine clinic that will accept walk-ins for the Pfizer vaccine on a first-come, first-serve basis for ages 12 or older.
The clinic will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church at 1917 U.S. 72 West in Athens.
