Athens-Limestone Hospital's COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic will begin Monday, and operate Monday through Friday from 1–3 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church at 1917 U.S. 72 W. in Athens.
The clinic will accept walk-ins for the Pfizer vaccine on a first-come, first-serve basis for ages 16 or older.
To schedule, re-schedule or cancel an appointment for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, call the hospital's COVID hotline at 256-262-6188.
