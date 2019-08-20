ATHENS — A power outage on the west side of Athens-Limestone Hospital caused by a blown transformer fuse lasted about two hours this afternoon, and no patients had to be evacuated, according to a hospital spokeswoman.
“We’re back up and running,” said Felicia Lambert. The outage occurred at about 2 p.m., and Athens Utilities and hospital staff were able to restore power, she said.
