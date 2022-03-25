ATHENS — Two years after its appropriations were cut, the Athens-Limestone library is still trying to get its county funding fully restored, and its head librarian said it needs more money to hire additional staff and improve services.
Jen Baxter, director of the library, said even if county appropriations are restored, the library will lack funding based on its service area's population.
The Athens City Council and Limestone County Commission cut funding to the Athens-Limestone Public Library in fiscal 2020, but the city has restored full funding. County commissioners have requested an audit be submitted before they restore their full funding.
In fiscal 2020, the City Council approved an appropriation of $100,000, down from $130,000 the previous year. The appropriation was restored to $130,000 for fiscal 2022, which began Oct. 1.
Wayne Harper, who was council president pro tem when the fiscal 2022 budget was being written, said there were a few reasons why full city funding was restored.
“They had made several improvements in the building," he said. "I think they needed (the funding). … We felt like they were doing a good job and we wanted to help them out some. We had a little more funding available, too, so that always helps."
The County Commission approved funding in the amount of $50,000 in fiscal 2020, which was down from $80,000 the previous year, and hasn't returned to the previous level.
“The commission requested the library for an audit of everything and they would restore funding when they supplied them with an audit," Commission Chairman Collin Daly said. "They have never actually come up with an audit to supply to the commission.
“If they will produce us an audit, we will more than happily evaluate giving them back the $80,000 that they were used to getting.”
Baxter said on Wednesday that the library has received 2017 and 2018 audits and should receive the 2019 audit soon. Once it has all three audits in hand, the library will present them to the commission.
Baxter said the audits have been in progress since she became director just over a year ago.
Daly, who is on the library board, said that Baxter is doing an outstanding job and he's satisfied with the quality of people now involved with the library. However, as a steward of the taxpayers’ money, Daly said, he feels the commission must abide by its original conditions.
“I know our local elected officials care about the library and its mission, and fortunately, we’ve all worked together to rebuild a good relationship. This past year, library staff and the library board have worked diligently on transparency in an effort to effectively articulate the hows and whys of the library’s income and budget to show how the money is being spent,” Baxter said.
Baxter believes that is why the city restored funding this year, “because they trust the library board and administration and the work we’ve done.”
The library also receives money from the state through the Alabama Public Library Service, investment dividends, donations from the Library Foundation and in-lieu-of-tax money from Tennessee Valley Authority.
However, according to Baxter, even with the full appropriations, the library is not receiving enough funds for adequate operation. Baxter compared the library to the Florence-Lauderdale Library because Lauderdale County's population is similar to Limestone's.
The latest Alabama Public Library Service Statistics Summary from fiscal year 2019 showed the Limestone library's service area population was 94,402 and its budget was $627,678. The service area population for the Lauderdale library in 2019 was 89,619, and it had a budget of $1,365,221 that year.
The 2020 census showed Limestone County's population had increased to 103,570 and Lauderdale County had a population of 93,564.
“We receive approximately 70% less in local government support (including TVA funding) than the Florence-Lauderdale Library does,” Baxter said.
The 2019 statistics showed the Athens-Limestone Library had a circulation of 229,430 compared to Florence-Lauderdale's 190,355. But the Lauderdale library had 199,963 visits compared to Limestone's 107,723.
The Athens-Limestone Library building, which is a remodeled Kroger, opened to the public in December 2014.
“The library is much larger now than it was before, and the population is growing,” Baxter said.
According to Baxter, the library has eight full-time employees and three part-time employees, which she said is just enough to keep the building open. "There's a lot of pressure on the staff."
Baxter wants the library to become a permanent department of the city or the county to help with funding. As it stands, Baxter said, the library does not have the funding to continue to grow.
For fiscal 2022, the library's budget is $612,700.
Baxter said there is not much left after paying for the essentials. "Seventy-seven percent of our budget pays our staff, which we don't have enough, and it pays our utility bill."
“We do our best with what we have, but in the future, I do hope to see further monetary support coming from Limestone County and Athens. I believe as the area continues to grow, additional support is inevitable,” Baxter said.
