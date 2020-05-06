Closed to the public since March 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Athens-Limestone Public Library is now offering curbside pickup of books and other materials.
Library patrons can put items on hold through the library website and then call to arrange a time to pick them up. Library staff will bring the books to your vehicle and scan your library card to provide contactless delivery. The library is also offering free ebooks and digital audiobooks through its membership in Camellia Net, Alabama’s statewide digital library.
The curbside pickup service will continue as long as the library remains closed. No items will be due until the library re-opens. For more information or to schedule a pickup, call the library at 256-232-1233.
