ATHENS — The Athens-Limestone Recycling Center located at 15896 Lucas Ferry Road will begin accepting cardboard only on Monday.
Residents are advised to follow the listed guidelines for their cardboard to be accepted because of the limited staff available to process the cardboard brought in. Cardboard will only be accepted at the recycling center on Lucas Ferry Road.
• Cardboard will be accepted Monday through Friday from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. only. Cardboard collection containers will be removed after 2 p.m.
• All cardboard must be broken down.
• All trash, Styrofoam, plastic and other materials must be removed from the cardboard.
• No other materials will be accepted at this time.
