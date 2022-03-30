The Athens-Limestone Recycling Center will close before the end of July after 42 years of operation because its building is being sold, but Athens residents will continue to have curbside recycling services.
The recycling center is run by Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful, a nonprofit organization. Leigh Patterson, executive director of KALB, said they were given notice last week that they had 120 days to be out of the building at 15896 Lucas Ferry Road in Athens.
KALB was not allowed to renew the lease. Custom Polymers PET has owned the building since 2008. Phil Howerton, a partner of Custom Polymers, said the owners want to sell the property and have been speaking to Athens for several years about the city purchasing it.
“They’ve been looking at that and considering it for a while and finally came back to us recently and said they did not have an interest in purchasing it," Howerton said. "That’s why we moved forward.”
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said the asking price was too high and he had an alternate plan to build a new facility. However, Marks said the recycling center is a joint city-Limestone County venture and his plan did not receive enough support to move forward.
Patterson said KALB currently has no plans to open a recycling center at another location.
“We have decided that it is best for our organization to step out of the recycling business at this time.”
Bernard Hammonds, Athens' sanitation supervisor, said the city's curbside recycling will not be affected and will continue its service.
Patterson said the recycling center and the Athens curbside are different programs.
“The City of Athens streets and sanitation provide curbside recycling to our residents in the city. Those recyclables go to the Decatur (Recycling Center).”
The Athens recycling facility, Patterson said, provided recycling services to county and city businesses, had community collection trailers in the county and had drop-off bins at the center.
“We have had to recently pull the community collection centers from the schools in the county because we were short on staff," she said.
Limestone Commission Chairman Collin Daly said the commission gives KALB about $125,000 a year, which pays for two employees and for the center’s vehicles which includes fuel and maintenance. Daly said the payment will continue until the center becomes inoperable.
“I told them the other day, if they come up with some other solution, we’re willing and committed to that. Even if it were maybe a fraction more (expensive), we might be able to commit to something more,” Daly said.
Daly said he believes the future will hold some sort of recycling effort for the county but does not know what yet.
Marks said, “We’ve got some serious work to do because it is not a service that I am willing to give up in our city and our county.”
No firm date has been set for when the center will close.
