ATHENS — Due to the prediction of inclement weather, the Athens-Limestone Hospital COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
People with an appointment will be called and re-scheduled as soon as possible, and they are asked to avoid calling the hospital so the scheduling team can dedicate its time to re-scheduling appointments.
People who are scheduled to receive second doses will receive priority scheduling to ensure they are within their vaccination window.
