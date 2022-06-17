The Athens project to widen both sides of Lindsay Lane from Strain Road East to Indian Trace Road is expected to start July 11, weather permitting.
The project is expected to take until the end of November, dependent on the weather. The $2,014,464 project will be funded by the city’s capital infrastructure and alcohol funds.
Letters about the project were mailed to residents whose driveways are located within the project area by the Public Works Department.
