The Athens Lions Club has decided not to open the Kiddie Carnival this summer due to COVID-19, saying it is in the best interest of the community and its members and other volunteers.
“Our concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19, the necessary social distancing policies, sanitizing and attendance management factored into making the decision,” according to a statement from the club. “Members of the Athens Lions Club had a tough time making this decision because we know and appreciate what a tradition the Kiddie Carnival is for so many families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.