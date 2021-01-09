Athens Main Street has launched a project to transform a vacant downtown Athens alley.
“Place-making projects such as this are vital to our downtown spaces,” said Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson, in making the announcement last week.
The vision for the alley project is to create a gathering spot for people of all ages and provide space for additional outdoor dining and impromptu music performances, according to Richardson.
“Our downtown is the heart and soul of our city and county,” Richardson said.
The alley, to be named Merchants Alley, connects North Jefferson Street with public parking on Market and Madison streets. Previously, students at Athens Renaissance School had created a temporary pop-up park in the alley.
Richardson said the asphalt in the alley will be ripped out and replaced with tinted concrete, and lighting, landscaping and seating and tables will be installed. A series of murals along a building wall is also planned.
Richardson said planning and design started in September and the project is expected to be completed by early summer, though the murals will probably be done in phases.
The project is “a great idea,” said Tammy Raney, the owner of Tammy’s Fine Jewelry on West Market Street. “I think it’s going to beautify downtown Athens even more.”
Richardson said the alley is owned by Derrick Young, the owner of UG White Mercantile on North Jefferson Street, who agreed to a long-term lease for a nominal fee.
Donating to the effort are Alabama Mountains, Rivers and Valleys Council, Athens Rotary Club, Limestone Area Community Foundation, Dekko Foundation, the Mayor’s Youth Commission and private donors, and the Athens-Limestone Beautification Board will provide in-kind assistance by selecting the plants to be used and maintaining them.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said public/private partnerships are vital to any growing community.
