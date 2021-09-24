ATHENS — An Athens man was facing four felony charges for vehicle burglaries in the Tanner and Clements communities on Thursday after he barricaded himself in an apartment, according to the Limestone Sheriff’s Office.
Tyrese Jamal Sales, 22, was charged with four counts of second-degree theft and was being held in the Limestone County Jail without bail.
The Sheriff’s Office developed Sales as a suspect in the burglaries. Authorities went to an apartment in the 12000 block of Lawngate Road and saw him looking outside through the window blinds. He refused to come out of the apartment, where he does not reside, the Sheriff’s Office said.
After negotiations failed, deputies gained entry and took Sales into custody without incident, a news release said.
The Sheriff’s Office said stolen property was recovered from his vehicle and the apartment.
He entered only unlocked vehicles, authorities said.
