ATHENS — An Athens man faces robbery and other charges, and a second man and a woman are sought after an armed robbery Feb. 8 that left a victim naked and seeking a neighbor’s help, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
Lachriston Mayberry, 25, was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree theft and first-degree receiving stolen property, shooting into an occupied dwelling and obstructing justice/using a false identity, and was being held in Limestone County Jail, with bail set at $42,500, Sheriff's Office spokesman Steven Young said.
Nicholas Ferguson and Alexia Devaney are wanted on warrants related to the case, according to the office, and anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 256-232-0111 for Investigator Caleb Durden.
The male victim gave a woman a ride to a Towe Road residence, where she previously lived, to get some personal belongings. When they arrived, they were met by Ferguson, who also lived there, and Mayberry, who was wielding a pink sawed-off shotgun and ordered the man to remove his clothes, Young said. The victim's clothes, cash and vehicle were taken, Young said.
The suspects threatened to sodomize the victim with a baseball bat, but as Mayberry looked for the bat, the victim ran away, according to the Sheriff's Office. The suspects fired at him as he ran but missed, Young said, and the victim sought help from a neighbor, who called the Sheriff’s Office.
Young said Mayberry went to a residence on County Line Road the next day in a second stolen vehicle, and a resident there stopped him from entering. Mayberry fired a shot into the residence and left, and the vehicle was later found in southwestern Limestone County, Young said.
An investigator saw Mayberry near the Athens Walmart on Friday and called for the assistance of the U.S Marshals Service and Special Response Team. Young said Mayberry and the vehicle’s driver, who had drug paraphernalia, were arrested, and the pink shotgun used in both incidents was recovered from the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.