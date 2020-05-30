ATHENS — An Athens man who was found to have more than 60 grams of meth faces two drug-related charges, according to Athens police Capt. Trevor Harris.
Early Friday morning, Athens police Detective Joe McClanahan charged Dustin Ross Cook with trafficking in methamphetamine after he was found to have more than 60 grams of meth, Harris said in a release. Alabama law defines trafficking in methamphetamine as possession of at least 28 grams, he said. Cook, 46, of 705 E. Pryor St., was also charged with one count of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance after selling a portion of meth in Athens, Harris said.
He said Cook’s arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation into the sale of meth in Athens.
Cook was questioned, booked at the Athens Police Department and taken to Limestone County Jail, Harris said. According to jail records, his bail is set at $30,000.
