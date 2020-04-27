ATHENS — An Athens man was charged Friday with home-repair fraud and other offenses, and Limestone County Sheriff’s Office investigators believe there might be more fraud victims.
Adam Christopher Burton, 37, was charged with two counts of home repair fraud, criminal impersonation, and violation of the state health officer's stay-at-home order. He was released from the Limestone County Jail on Friday on $3,500 bond, with drug charges pending in Madison County.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies received several reports about Burton, who was operating an unlicensed contracting businesses under the names ACS Paving, Pro Pave, Triple D Paving and County Wide Paving, and Burton was also using different names.
Authorities said Burton approached victims and told them he could pave their driveway for $900 and, when they agreed, he completed the job but told them he had to use more materials and the new cost would be $5,500 or more. When victims asked to pay the original agreed-upon price, Burton threatened to damage their property and physically harm them, the Sheriff's Office said.
Authorities said investigators obtained arrest warrants Friday, and Burton was picked up in Madison County and found with Xanax, oxycodone, THC butter and drug paraphernalia. Those charges are pending in Madison County.
Anyone who believes he or she is a victim of Burton’s alleged scams in Limestone County is asked to call 256-232-0111 and ask for Investigator Caleb Durden.
