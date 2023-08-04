An Athens man who provided illicit drugs to a woman who then overdosed provided her Narcan before eating a bowl of cereal and waiting over an hour to call 911, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, and the woman later died.
Gary Dale Amerson, 46, was charged Friday with felony murder; trafficking methamphetamine; possession of controlled substances, including fentanyl; distribution of a controlled substance; possession of a pistol by a violent felon; and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff's Office.
On July 26 at 7:24 p.m., Limestone County deputies and investigators responded to the overdose call in the 13000 block of Quinn Road in Athens and found an unresponsive woman, police said in a statement. Court records list Amerson's residence as being in the 13000 block of Quinn Road.
"According to Amerson, he administered a dose of Narcan to the victim, ate a bowl of cereal, and called 911, 20 minutes after discovering her unresponsive," the Sheriff's Office said, and investigators determined that he actually waited more than an hour before calling 911.
Amerson is being held in the Limestone County Jail without bond pending an Aniah's Law hearing scheduled for Aug. 7, according to court records. Aniah's Law allows a defendant to be held without bond for certain non-capital offenses if "no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably ensure the defendant's appearance in court or protect the safety of the community or any person."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.