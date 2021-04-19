ATHENS — An Athens man has been charged with the sexual abuse of a young relative, according to Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson.
Torey Devonte Brooks, 21, was arrested Friday afternoon on a warrant for first-degree sexual abuse, Johnson said, and the victim in the case is 10 years old and a relative of the alleged offender.
Lt. Bret Constable investigated the case and obtained the warrant for Brooks’ arrest, Johnson said. Brooks was booked at the Athens Police Department and transferred to Limestone County Jail. His bail was set at $2,500, according to court records.
Johnson said the investigation is continuing.
