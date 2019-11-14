ATHENS — An Athens man is facing a charge of electronic solicitation of a child after he asked a 15-year-old girl for illicit photos on SnapChat, according to the Limestone Sheriff’s Office.
Thomas Williams Jr., 46, was arrested Tuesday, authorities said, and also arrested on unrelated grand jury indictments for three counts of third-degree burglary and one count of first-degree theft. He is being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $62,500.
On Nov. 7, the victim’s mother reported to deputies that her daughter’s friend notified her of suspicious contact between her daughter and an older man on social media.
On Tuesday, the victim’s mother showed investigators sexually explicit conversations between Williams and her daughter on SnapChat. In the conversations, Williams requested illicit photos of the victim, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The investigation remains open, and additional charges are possible, investigators said.
