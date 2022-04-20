An Athens man has died from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle/pickup accident on April 13 on East Limestone Road, according to state troopers.
Trooper Brandon Bailey said Colewyn N. Hawkins, 22, was critically injured when the 2006 CMX250 motorcycle he was driving crossed the center line and struck a 2014 Ford F150 . Hawkins died at a local hospital two days later, Bailey said.
Troopers said the wreck occurred about 4:20 p.m. April 13 near U.S. 72. Bailey said the wreck remains under investigation.
