ATHENS — An Athens man was killed when the car he was a passenger in left the road and overturned on Tuesday evening, according to state troopers.
Troopers said Felix Bautista Lopez, 36, was in a 2013 Nissan Rogue driven by Severiana Canseco Vazquez, 37, of Athens, when it struck a ditch along U.S. 72 near Sloan Road, two miles east of Athens. Lopez was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle in the 6:40 p.m. accident, troopers said.
Vazquez was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to the trooper report.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the fatal wreck.
