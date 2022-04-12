ATHENS — An Athens man died this morning in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 72, according to state troopers.
Rey Lagunas-Quintana Jr., 21, was fatally injured when the 2010 Infinity QX56 he was driving left the roadway, hit the median and struck a utility pole before overturning.
Lagunas-Quintana, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.
The crash occurred at 8:38 a.m. near mile marker 81 of U.S. 72 in Athens.
